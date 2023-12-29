en English
Ram Mandir Inauguration Poised to Ignite Economic Surge

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Ram Mandir Inauguration Poised to Ignite Economic Surge

Forecasting a significant economic upswing, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) anticipates a surge of Rs 50,000 crore in the aftermath of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. The temple’s creation, a focal point of national and international attention, is projected to invigorate numerous sectors, including hospitality, transport, and local crafts. The surge is expected to be triggered by the inflow of pilgrims and tourists to the newly built temple, strengthening local business activities and creating numerous job opportunities.

Religious Tourism Fuelling Economy

Religious tourism has long been a significant contributor to India’s economic landscape, and the Ram Mandir, considered a highly revered site, is expected to attract a vast number of visitors. This influx is projected to stimulate the local economy of Ayodhya and the surrounding regions, extending well beyond the grand inauguration event. CAIT is confident that the temple’s presence will contribute to sustained growth and prosperity.

Infrastructure Development and Real Estate Boom

The Ram Mandir, coupled with the upcoming airport, is already making a substantial economic impact. Real estate prices are soaring, and new infrastructure development is in full swing, transforming Ayodhya into a major tourist hub. The city is expected to draw approximately 4.5 million tourists per month following the opening of the temple’s first stage. This boom has piqued the interest of major developers and investors, leading to a significant increase in land rates, particularly around key areas.

Political Criticism and Local Challenges

While the temple’s construction has been welcomed by many, it has also been subject to criticism. Sitaram Yechury, the CPI(M) General Secretary, criticized the inauguration as a misuse of religious sentiments for political gain. He also raised concerns about surveillance and the alleged economic failures of the BJP-led NDA government.

Local challenges have also arisen, impacting the livelihoods of individuals involved in the production and sale of Prasad at the temple. A ban on external offerings has resulted in unemployment for approximately 400 individuals, leading to financial difficulties for the affected families.

Historical and Religious Significance

The Ram Mandir holds immense religious and historical significance for millions of people in India. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the construction on disputed land, and work began in 2020. The temple complex, designed to be self-reliant and environmentally sustainable, is nearing the completion of its first phase. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for January 22.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

