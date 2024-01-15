Ram Mandir Construction Progress: A Glimpse into the Spiritual Edifice

A recent release by the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust unveiled photographs of the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir premises in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. The images present the progress of the significant project, closely followed by devotees and followers of Hinduism worldwide.

Setting the Stage for a Monumental Structure

The temple, set to be open for ‘Darshan’ in December 2023, is projected to be 360 feet long, 235 feet wide, and 161 feet high, boasting a total of 5 ‘shikharas’. The construction work, involving a depth of 40 feet, has seen stones transported from various places, including Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, giving a glimpse of the monumental structure that the temple is set to be.

A Journey Marked by Controversies and Legal Tussles

The construction of the Ram Mandir has been a topic of great interest, controversy, and legal disputes over the years, involving issues such as misuse of donations, sidelining of major activists, and politicization. However, the Supreme Court of India’s landmark verdict in November 2019 resolved the site dispute and paved the way for the temple’s construction. The inauguration of the temple is scheduled for 22 January 2024.

A Blend of Spirituality and Architecture

The Ram Mandir, a blend of spirituality and architecture, is being built under the supervision of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The original design was devised in 1988 by the Sompura family of Ahmedabad, with Chandrakant Sompura serving as the chief architect. The Trust is responsible for aligning the project with traditional Vedic architectural principles, encapsulating a grand vision of spiritual and cultural significance.

Anticipation and Preparation for the Inauguration

Various cultural programs and events are being organized around the world in anticipation of the temple’s consecration ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun an 11-day special ritual ahead of the event, expressing the sense of ‘Ram Bhakti’ that is immersing the country. The release of these photographs of the temple’s progress serves as a symbolic gesture of transparency and commitment to the Trust’s supporters and donors who are eagerly awaiting the completion of the Ram Mandir.