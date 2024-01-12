Ram Mandir: A Testament of Faith Funded by Public Donations

The construction of the Ram Mandir, a symbol of cultural heritage and faith for millions of Indians, is making headlines for its unique funding approach. Unlike the traditional method of governmental ‘freebies’ and ‘appeasement funds’, the temple’s construction is being financed by the collective contributions of the Indian populace, reflecting a strong sentiment of national pride and ownership.

Massive Fundraising and Global Participation

The fundraising campaign for the temple’s construction in Ayodhya has garnered significant public attention, collecting nearly Rs 2100 crore. The trust responsible for the project has received over Rs 1500 crore as donations. It’s not just the locals who are contributing to this national project, but people from across the globe are pouring in their donations, amplifying the sense of community participation and grassroots movement.

A Pilgrimage of Gratitude

The Sangh Parivar, in a gesture of gratitude, is organizing a guided tour of the Ayodhya Temple for over one lakh pilgrims who contributed to the temple’s construction, including financial donations. Special trains are being arranged to transport the pilgrims, and arrangements for their stay, meals, and temple visit are being managed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Furthermore, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to invite about 10,000 people from every Lok Sabha constituency in the country to visit Ayodhya after January 25, emphasizing the collective effort behind this grand religious project.

Fact Checking Rumours

Amidst the fervor surrounding the Ram Mandir project, a rumor about a significant donation from business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani has been debunked. Reports claimed that they had donated three gold crowns, made from 33 kg of gold, for Lord Ram. However, a thorough fact check by Newschecker revealed that no such donation was made or mentioned by any member of the Ambani family. Officials from the trust confirmed the same, ensuring transparency and honesty in the donation process.

The Ram Mandir is set to witness a grand consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024, organized by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, marking a significant milestone in India’s cultural and religious landscape, built on a foundation of public participation and national pride.