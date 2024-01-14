Ram Charan’s Sankranthi Celebrations and His Upcoming Film ‘Game Changer’

Renowned actor Ram Charan and his family recently embraced the spirit of the Sankranthi festival in Bangalore. Their celebration caught the public eye when his wife, Upasana Konidela, shared delightful glimpses of the festivities on Instagram.

Sankranthi Celebration with Family

The highlight of the celebration was the traditional cooking activities. Ram Charan himself was seen putting his culinary skills to the test, deftly flipping dosas to the amusement of his loved ones. His mother, Surekha Konidela, was also an active participant in the cooking process.

The family’s time together was made even more special by the presence of their little one, Klin Kaara Konidela, and their pet dog Rhyme, who were both integral parts of the celebration. The warmth and joy of the family’s shared moments were palpable, demonstrating the importance of togetherness during such traditional festivities.

From Camera Glare to Kitchen Flair

Prior to the festival, Ram Charan and his family were spotted at Hyderabad airport. The actor, known for his protective nature, was photographed holding his daughter, carefully shielding her from the intrusive camera flashes. Upasana, on the other hand, was seen with their pet Rhyme, showcasing the family’s shared love for their furry friend.

From ‘RRR’ to ‘Game Changer’

Beyond his family life, Ram Charan is making waves in the film industry. After his acclaimed role in ‘RRR’, the actor is now gearing up for the launch of his next film ‘Game Changer’. Directed by Shankar, this action thriller stars Kiara Advani and delves into the realm of contemporary politics.

‘Game Changer’ is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, reflecting the growing trend of Pan-Indian releases. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the official release date is still under wraps, fuelling anticipation among fans and cinephiles alike.