Across numerous villages, Hindu organizations marked a significant event with a grand celebration featuring Ram Bhajans, poojas, and processions. Devotees were presented with Mantrakshitha of Ayodhya, which was disseminated to every doorstep by dedicated teams of devotees. This event was a testament to their devotion and the enduring relevance of these spiritual practices.

The Celebration at Harihara and Bhaktha Hanuman Temples

In Ashok Nagar, the Harihara temple committee, known for its historic tradition of Ram Bhajan, celebrated in a grand manner. A majority of the devotees on this occasion were retired individuals, highlighting the broad appeal of these spiritual activities. Additionally, at the Bhaktha Hanuman temple in the AP Housing Board Colony, which boasts the south's largest Lord Hanuman statue, day-long programmes featuring bhajans were carried out by different groups.

Influence of the Pejavar Mutt Seer

Influenced by the Pejavar Mutt seer of Udupi, a member of the Ramjanmabhumi Trust, Madwa temples and mutts organized day-long programmes across the region. The late senior pontiff Viswesa Theertha, who had played a significant role in the trust, was succeeded by a junior seer who performed pooja in Ayodhya.

Political Undertones and Historic Temples

BJP leader Amaranath noted that the party's distribution of Mantrakshitha was met with deep devotion, as devotees offered poojas and aarathis in response. In Rayalaseema, where Lord Hanuman temples are prevalent, devotees also offered prayers to Lord Sriram. Historic Hanuman temples, over 350 of which were consecrated by Vijayanagar Rajaguru Sri Vyasaraja Swamy in the AP and Telangana regions, were highlighted. Among them is the Nettikanti Hanuman Temple in Kasapuram, Anantapur district, which is frequented for prayers to alleviate psychological disorders attributed to evil influences.