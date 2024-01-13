en English
Fashion

Rakul Preet Singh’s Rs. 85,000 Lehenga Sparks Fashion Buzz and Wedding Rumors

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Rakul Preet Singh’s Rs. 85,000 Lehenga Sparks Fashion Buzz and Wedding Rumors

Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh recently took Instagram by storm, exhibiting a fashionable lehenga that stirred conversation not only for its chic style but also its significant price tag. The star of the show was a pastel-toned lehenga by Monika Nidhii, characterized by a harmonious blend of pink and yellow hues, an embellished blouse with intricate mirror work, and a daring plunging neckline.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Fashion Statement

The Rakul Preet Singh fashion statement came to life as the actress paired the outfit with dewy makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. A neat bun added to the sophistication while chandelier earrings provided the perfect finishing touch. This elegant ensemble, she suggests, could be the ideal choice for the wedding season, especially for those with a taste for high fashion.

The Hefty Price Tag

The lehenga’s allure transcends its aesthetic appeal, extending to its hefty price tag. Priced at Rs. 85,000, as confirmed from Monika Nidhii’s official website, the cost is reflective of the intricate hand embroidery and sequin detailing that the outfit boasts, speaking volumes about Rakul’s discerning taste in fashion.

Beyond the Fashion Statement

Beyond her fashion statement, the buzz around Rakul Preet Singh extends to her personal life. The actress is rumored to be preparing for her upcoming wedding with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. However, no official date has been announced, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts alike in anticipation of what the actress might unveil next, both on and off the screen.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

