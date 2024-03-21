Rakul Preet Singh Challenges Post-Marriage Dress Code Norms at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Rakul Preet Singh recently graced the runway as a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, shortly after her celebrated wedding with Jackky Bhagnani in Goa. In a candid interview, she addressed societal expectations on how married women should dress, emphasizing personal choice and challenging traditional norms.

Breaking Stereotypes

In her conversation with NDTV, Rakul Preet opened up about the freedom she experiences within her marriage, especially regarding attire choices. Highlighting the disparity in societal expectations for married men and women, she questioned the rationale behind dictating a woman's wardrobe post-marriage. Her stance resonates with a broader audience, advocating for equality and the right to personal expression.

A Wedding to Remember

Rakul Preet and Jackky's wedding was a vibrant affair, blending traditional ceremonies with modern festivities. The couple chose renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani for their wedding attire, setting fashion goals. Their nuptials were celebrated among close friends and family, with celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Shahid Kapoor in attendance, making it a star-studded event. This blend of tradition and contemporary elegance showcased the couple's unique style and the evolving nature of Indian weddings.

Impact on Society

Rakul Preet Singh's statements post-marriage reflect a growing trend among celebrities to use their platform for societal change. By openly discussing personal choices and challenging outdated norms, they contribute to a broader dialogue on gender equality and personal freedom. Rakul Preet's candidness not only highlights her as a role model but also signals a shift in societal attitudes towards marriage and personal identity.

As Rakul Preet Singh continues to champion personal choice and equality, her actions and words encourage a reevaluation of societal norms. Her marriage to Jackky Bhagnani, celebrated with joy and freedom, serves as a testament to the evolving nature of personal relationships in the public eye. It's a narrative that not only entertains but inspires, pushing for a more inclusive and open-minded society.