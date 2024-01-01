en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Tie the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Tie the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony

Renowned actor Rakul Preet Singh and her producer beau Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 22 in Goa. The couple, known for their privacy, are planning a very intimate and private wedding ceremony. The news comes while they are currently on a break in Thailand, with Jackky celebrating his bachelor party in Bangkok.

Romance Blossomed in 2021

The couple’s relationship has been on the radar since at least October 2021 when they made it official on Instagram. The two have been spotted together at various events and on dinner dates, with Rakul sharing affectionate pictures with Jackky on social media. However, they have always maintained a low profile about their relationship and impending nuptials. In response to speculations, Rakul once stated that she would be the first one to announce when marriage happens.

Professional Life Amidst Wedding Preparations

Amidst the wedding preparations, Rakul Preet Singh is slated to appear in the highly anticipated film ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani is awaiting the release of his production ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, scheduled to premiere on Eid 2024. Despite the joyous personal celebration, the couple continues to focus on their professional commitments.

Wedding Bells Amidst Industry Uncertainty

Their wedding news comes at a time when the Hindi cinema industry is navigating through a challenging phase. The pandemic has disrupted the demand and supply curve, resulting in a dry pipeline of films in 2024, with only 30-35 releases expected. However, there is hope for a rise in the number of Hindi films in exhibition in 2025, as the market gets back on track and filmmakers become more aware of the choices of cinegoers.

0
Bollywood India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bollywood in 2024: An Exciting Lineup of Releases Beckons

By BNN Correspondents

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Spotted Together: Reigniting Dating Rumors

By BNN Correspondents

Malaika Arora Rings in New Year 2024 with a Sizzling Party Look

By BNN Correspondents

Karan Johar Honours Apoorva Mehta's Unwavering Support: A Heartfelt Tribute

By BNN Correspondents

Reflections on 2023: The Highs and Lows of the Indian Film Industry ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 16 hours
Reflections on 2023: The Highs and Lows of the Indian Film Industry ...
heart comment 0
Bobby Deol’s Stellar Comeback with ‘Animal’: A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty

By BNN Correspondents

Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty
Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects
Sunny Deol on ‘Gadar 2’ Success and the Future of Indian Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Sunny Deol on 'Gadar 2' Success and the Future of Indian Cinema
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump's Dominance
1 min
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump's Dominance
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
3 mins
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
5 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings
5 mins
Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
6 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
Macklin Celebrini Carries Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
6 mins
Macklin Celebrini Carries Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi
7 mins
Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi
A Glimpse into the Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Maya Regev's Story
7 mins
A Glimpse into the Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Maya Regev's Story
Springboks Achieve Historic Rugby World Cup Victory
7 mins
Springboks Achieve Historic Rugby World Cup Victory
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
5 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
6 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
39 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
1 hour
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app