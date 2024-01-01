Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Tie the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony

Renowned actor Rakul Preet Singh and her producer beau Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 22 in Goa. The couple, known for their privacy, are planning a very intimate and private wedding ceremony. The news comes while they are currently on a break in Thailand, with Jackky celebrating his bachelor party in Bangkok.

Romance Blossomed in 2021

The couple’s relationship has been on the radar since at least October 2021 when they made it official on Instagram. The two have been spotted together at various events and on dinner dates, with Rakul sharing affectionate pictures with Jackky on social media. However, they have always maintained a low profile about their relationship and impending nuptials. In response to speculations, Rakul once stated that she would be the first one to announce when marriage happens.

Professional Life Amidst Wedding Preparations

Amidst the wedding preparations, Rakul Preet Singh is slated to appear in the highly anticipated film ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani is awaiting the release of his production ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, scheduled to premiere on Eid 2024. Despite the joyous personal celebration, the couple continues to focus on their professional commitments.

Wedding Bells Amidst Industry Uncertainty

Their wedding news comes at a time when the Hindi cinema industry is navigating through a challenging phase. The pandemic has disrupted the demand and supply curve, resulting in a dry pipeline of films in 2024, with only 30-35 releases expected. However, there is hope for a rise in the number of Hindi films in exhibition in 2025, as the market gets back on track and filmmakers become more aware of the choices of cinegoers.