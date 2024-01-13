en English
India

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings at Ram Mandir Replica Ahead of Wedding

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST


In anticipation of their wedding, renowned actress Rakul Preet Singh and her partner, Jackky Bhagnani, an actor-turned-producer, paid a visit to a replica of the Ram Mandir situated in Mumbai. The couple’s forthcoming nuptials are rumored to take place on February 22 in Goa, with intimate arrangements for close friends from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries.

Prayers at Ram Mandir Replica

The replica of the Ram Mandir, modeled after the temple in Ayodhya, is set to be inaugurated on January 22. It was designed for individuals unable to visit the actual religious site. Both Rakul and Jackky were seen offering prayers at this replica, donned in traditional Indian attire. A video of the couple praying was shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

Public Relationship and Upcoming Wedding

Rakul and Jackky have been together for quite some time, deciding to make their relationship public on Instagram in 2021. Rakul recently spoke about their relationship and its portrayal in the media. She stated that their concept of love remains unaltered regardless of public scrutiny. The couple prefers to avoid public displays of affection, except for special occasions.

Their upcoming wedding has been described as an intimate affair, reflecting their personalities in the decor and theme. Preparations are being made with a focus on the finer details, ensuring a memorable event for the couple and their esteemed guests.

Continued Professional Endeavors

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently starred in the Tamil film ‘Ayalaan’, has several projects in the pipeline. These include ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ and ‘Indian 2’, in which she stars alongside Kamal Haasan. Jackky Bhagnani, following his successful production of the film ‘Ganapath’ last year, continues to make strides in his career as a producer.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.




