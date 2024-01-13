Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings at Ram Mandir Replica Ahead of Wedding

In anticipation of their wedding, renowned actress Rakul Preet Singh and her partner, Jackky Bhagnani, an actor-turned-producer, paid a visit to a replica of the Ram Mandir situated in Mumbai. The couple’s forthcoming nuptials are rumored to take place on February 22 in Goa, with intimate arrangements for close friends from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries.

Prayers at Ram Mandir Replica

The replica of the Ram Mandir, modeled after the temple in Ayodhya, is set to be inaugurated on January 22. It was designed for individuals unable to visit the actual religious site. Both Rakul and Jackky were seen offering prayers at this replica, donned in traditional Indian attire. A video of the couple praying was shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

Public Relationship and Upcoming Wedding

Rakul and Jackky have been together for quite some time, deciding to make their relationship public on Instagram in 2021. Rakul recently spoke about their relationship and its portrayal in the media. She stated that their concept of love remains unaltered regardless of public scrutiny. The couple prefers to avoid public displays of affection, except for special occasions.

Their upcoming wedding has been described as an intimate affair, reflecting their personalities in the decor and theme. Preparations are being made with a focus on the finer details, ensuring a memorable event for the couple and their esteemed guests.

Continued Professional Endeavors

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently starred in the Tamil film ‘Ayalaan’, has several projects in the pipeline. These include ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ and ‘Indian 2’, in which she stars alongside Kamal Haasan. Jackky Bhagnani, following his successful production of the film ‘Ganapath’ last year, continues to make strides in his career as a producer.