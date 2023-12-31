en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Rajnath Singh Credits India’s Youth for Nation’s Progress at Tezpur University Convocation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:32 am EST
Rajnath Singh Credits India’s Youth for Nation’s Progress at Tezpur University Convocation

India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, emphasized the vital role of the country’s youth in driving the nation towards a ‘New India’ at the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Tezpur University in Assam. Singh drew contrasting parallels between the past ‘Let it be’ mentality and the current ‘Let us do’ philosophy, crediting the transformation to the youth’s receptiveness to fresh ideas and their innovation-centric mindset.

A Thriving Startup Ecosystem

Singh highlighted the joint efforts of the government and the youth in nurturing India’s flourishing startup ecosystem. The country now prides itself on housing over 100,000 startups, including more than 100 Unicorns. This achievement, Singh believes, is a testament to the youth’s strength, commitment and innovative spirit.

Impressive Strides in Defence Exports

The Defence Minister also pointed to the remarkable growth in India’s defence exports, which have soared from Rs 1,521 crore in 2016-17 to nearly Rs 16,000 crore in 2022-23. The tenfold increase, according to Singh, is a reflection of the government’s vision of a robust domestic defence industrial ecosystem, underpinned by self-reliance and a drive for indigenous production.

India’s Economic Growth and Digital Transactions

Further, Singh drew attention to India’s economic progress, with the GDP climbing from approximately $2 trillion in 2014 to $3.75 trillion. This growth has catapulted India into the top five economies globally. He also touched upon the record-breaking number of UPI transactions in India in November 2023, surpassing any other nation, reaffirming the country’s digital prowess. Singh also stressed the importance of values and character-building in education, underscoring Tezpur University’s contribution in this regard.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bridging the Skills Gap: Ryan Craig Advocates for More Apprenticeships

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Physics in 2023: A Year of Scientific Achievements and Cultural Impact

By Quadri Adejumo

Artificial Intelligence: India's Key to Unprecedented Growth

By Dil Bar Irshad

Life in China: An Outsider's Perspective

By Aqsa Younas Rana

PhD Holder Turns to Selling Vegetables Amid Financial Struggles in Pun ...
@Economy · 2 hours
PhD Holder Turns to Selling Vegetables Amid Financial Struggles in Pun ...
heart comment 0
Indiana’s 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on ‘Fine-Tuning’ Policy

By Bijay Laxmi

Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Bermuda Government Reconsiders School Closure Criteria Amid Opposition; Legal and Social Updates

By Quadri Adejumo

Bermuda Government Reconsiders School Closure Criteria Amid Opposition; Legal and Social Updates
Afghan Youth Address Textbook Scarcity through Community Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Afghan Youth Address Textbook Scarcity through Community Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
2 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
2 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
4 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
4 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
4 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
5 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
8 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
9 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
10 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
4 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
18 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app