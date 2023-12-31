Rajnath Singh Credits India’s Youth for Nation’s Progress at Tezpur University Convocation

India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, emphasized the vital role of the country’s youth in driving the nation towards a ‘New India’ at the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Tezpur University in Assam. Singh drew contrasting parallels between the past ‘Let it be’ mentality and the current ‘Let us do’ philosophy, crediting the transformation to the youth’s receptiveness to fresh ideas and their innovation-centric mindset.

A Thriving Startup Ecosystem

Singh highlighted the joint efforts of the government and the youth in nurturing India’s flourishing startup ecosystem. The country now prides itself on housing over 100,000 startups, including more than 100 Unicorns. This achievement, Singh believes, is a testament to the youth’s strength, commitment and innovative spirit.

Impressive Strides in Defence Exports

The Defence Minister also pointed to the remarkable growth in India’s defence exports, which have soared from Rs 1,521 crore in 2016-17 to nearly Rs 16,000 crore in 2022-23. The tenfold increase, according to Singh, is a reflection of the government’s vision of a robust domestic defence industrial ecosystem, underpinned by self-reliance and a drive for indigenous production.

India’s Economic Growth and Digital Transactions

Further, Singh drew attention to India’s economic progress, with the GDP climbing from approximately $2 trillion in 2014 to $3.75 trillion. This growth has catapulted India into the top five economies globally. He also touched upon the record-breaking number of UPI transactions in India in November 2023, surpassing any other nation, reaffirming the country’s digital prowess. Singh also stressed the importance of values and character-building in education, underscoring Tezpur University’s contribution in this regard.