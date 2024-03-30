Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth': Biopic on Visionary Industrialist Srikanth Bolla Sets Release for May 10

Actor Rajkummar Rao's biopic 'Srikanth' on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla is set to release on May 10. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and backed by T-Series in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

Unveiling the Story of Srikanth Bolla

'Srikanth' sheds light on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visionary who despite his visual impairment, did not let societal limitations hinder his dreams. Founding Bollant Industries, he became a beacon of hope and determination for many. The film's title, initially 'Sri', has been changed to more accurately reflect the essence of Srikanth's journey, aligning with the film's release on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Star-Studded Cast and Production Team

Joining Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles are Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar, bringing to life the story with their compelling performances. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film promises a narrative filled with inspiration and courage. The collaboration between T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP aims to bring forth a story that resonates with audiences beyond the silver screen.

Impact on Indian Cinema

'Srikanth' is not just a film; it's a movement towards showcasing stories of unsung heroes and inspirational figures who have changed the course of their destiny through sheer willpower and determination. As the film prepares to grace cinemas across the nation, it holds the potential to alter perceptions about disability and success, making a significant impact on Indian cinema and society at large.

With 'Srikanth', audiences are set to embark on a journey of resilience and triumph, celebrating the spirit of an individual who saw the world not with his eyes but with his ambition. As the release date approaches, the excitement and anticipation for this cinematic experience continue to build, promising a story that will inspire and enlighten.