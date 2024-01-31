Rajkot Unveils 2024-25 Budget with Emphasis on Waste Management and Water Supply

In a bold attempt to improve the city's environmental and infrastructural standards, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Anand Patel has revealed the draft budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget, amounting to a striking Rs 2,817 crore, signifies an escalation of Rs 231 crore from the previous year's allocation.

Raising the Bar for Waste Management

The budget underscores a vigorous emphasis on ameliorating the city's solid waste management and air quality monitoring. A hefty sum of Rs 114.82 crore, reflecting a robust 150% hike from the prior year, has been earmarked for these domains. The ambitious initiative includes the processing and disposal of a whopping 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Nakrawadi dumpsite. Other proposals in the pipeline include the establishment of new processing facilities for construction and demolition waste, erecting additional public toilets, modernizing waste transfer stations, and the genesis of material recovery facilities and waste collection centers.

Transforming Landfill into Green Space

In addition to these, the RMC is set to embark on a transformative journey to convert the Nakrawadi landfill into a green space. This initiative is accompanied by a restructuring plan for the Solid Waste Management Department to enhance efficiency. The funds required for these projects are expected to be generated through an increase in garbage collection and water charges applicable to both residential and commercial properties.

Boosting Water Supply and Encouraging Rainwater Harvesting

Significant investments are also anticipated for the Water Supply Department. With an allocation of Rs 376.17 crore, the funding is nearly three times the previous year's allocation. In addition to this, the RMC plans to extend financial assistance for rainwater harvesting initiatives and enforce the integration of such systems in new constructions through mandatory deposits from builders. These measures are a direct response to a slump in Rajkot's Swachh Survekshan rankings, which the RMC is resolute in improving through these targeted investments and reforms.