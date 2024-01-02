Rajinikanth Invited to Ayodhya Kumbabhishek Event by Ra Arjunamurthy

Renowned Indian actor, Rajinikanth, has been extended an invitation to the Ayodhya Kumbabhishek event, scheduled for January 22. The invitation was presented by Ra Arjunamurthy, along with other leaders, on behalf of the Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra and officials from the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). The actor gracefully accepted the invitation at his residence, dressed in traditional white kurta and veshti.

Rajinikanth Among First to be Invited

Rajinikanth was among the first celebrities to receive an invitation for the grand opening of the Ram Mandir. The event is expected to draw over a hundred thousand devotees and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, have also been invited to the event.

Details about the Event

The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, stretches 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the temple on January 22. The temple trust has urged devotees to avoid travelling to Ayodhya on the day of the consecration ceremony, due to the massive crowd expected.

Political Uproar Over Invitations

The decision to invite celebrities to the event has stirred up a political uproar, with the opposition claiming that the BJP is attempting to capitalize on the event for political gains. Despite this, Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, ‘Jailer’, and is looking forward to upcoming projects with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aishwarya Rajinikanth.