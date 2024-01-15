Rajdhani Express Services Halted for Two Days: A Look into the Challenges of Indian Railways

Travelers in Jamshedpur are bracing for disruptions as the South East Central Railway announces a two-day halt of the coveted Rajdhani Express services on the 16th and 17th of January. The halt, attributed to delays in the running of the link rake and unavailability of essential equipment, affects Train No. 22823, the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Via-Muri), and Train No. 22824, the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (Via-Muri).

Interruptions in the Journey

The Rajdhani Express, a symbol of Indian Railways' journey towards speed and technology since 1969, is a lifeline for many commuters. The cancellations of Trains No. 22823 and No. 22824 will inconvenience numerous passengers relying on these services for their transit. The South East Central Railway's decision is a reaction to the reduced demand for trains and the unavailability of essential equipment.

Not an Isolated Incident

This disruption is not an isolated incident. Several major train blocks and cancellations have been announced by various zones of the Indian Railway due to maintenance, strengthening work on bridges, and non-interlocking work. The Western Railway, for instance, has announced a block for bridge strengthening work, leading to the rescheduling, regulation, and cancellation of several trains.

Underlying Challenges

The Indian Railways operates over 3,000 express trains daily, a feat that comes with its own set of challenges. Maintenance and development works often lead to cancellations, diversions, and regulation of services. This reality underscores the need for a robust infrastructure that can support the smooth operation of such a vast network. At the same time, these frequent disruptions highlight the importance of timely communication to passengers to minimize inconvenience.