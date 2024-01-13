en English
Rajasthan's Railway Network Expands Rapidly; Over 1300 Stations to be Upgraded Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Rajasthan’s Railway Network Expands Rapidly; Over 1300 Stations to be Upgraded Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced the progress of railway infrastructure development in Rajasthan, an Indian state, revealing that approximately 15 kilometers of new railway lines are being laid daily. This rate of expansion translates to an impressive addition of about 400 kilometers of railway lines within the state, each year. The Minister also drew attention to the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, initiated in 2023, aiming to upgrade over 1300 railway stations across India to world-class standards.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Enriching Indian Railways

The central government has allocated a substantial railway budget of Rs 9500 crore for Rajasthan. With this budget, the aim is to elevate the standards of 83 railway stations in the state under the Amrit Station Scheme. The Minister confirmed that the construction work at about 25-30 railway stations is already complete. The proposal to include Sanganer Railway Station in the scheme was also discussed, reflecting the continuous expansion and progress of the scheme in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan’s Railway Expansion: Numbers Speak

Every day, 15 kilometers of railway lines are laid in Rajasthan, contributing to the expanding railway network in the state. This daily construction signifies not just the physical expansion of the railways, but also the government’s commitment to improving the quality and reach of railway services. The ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, targeting to enhance over 1300 stations, further attests to this commitment.

Progress of Amrit Bharat Scheme in Pune Rail Division

The Amrit Bharat Scheme is also making considerable headway in the Pune Rail Division. The completion of Phase 1 construction at four out of 16 designated stations is anticipated by February 15. This construction work includes various upgrades aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience. Upgraded waiting areas, improved platforms, and enhanced facilities at the designated stations exemplify the railway division’s commitment to elevating the quality of the travel experience and creating modern, passenger-friendly railway facilities.

The Minister assured that the projects under the Amrit Station Scheme in Rajasthan would be completed within the stipulated timelines, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s railway network and improving the quality of railway stations.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

