Rajasthan’s New BJP Government Launches Special Drive Against Illegal Mining

Striking a blow against unauthorized exploitation of natural resources, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan, headed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, has declared war on illegal mining operations. This drive incorporates the use of advanced technologies such as drones to monitor and curb unauthorized mining activities.

Coordinated Approach

In a strategic move to address the problem at hand, a five-day joint operation is being organized. This operation involves various departments, including the police, administration, Forest, Transport, and Mines Departments. The aim is to establish a multi-pronged offensive against illegal mining, ensuring the enforcement is comprehensive and efficient.

Regulating Mining Leases

In addition to the joint operation, the government has plans to auction mining leases on a regular basis. This initiative is part of a broader enforcement strategy designed to regulate mining activities. A high-level task force, headed by the Chief Secretary, will be established to prevent illegal mining, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to the cause.

Emphasis on Legal Mining

Chief Minister Sharma has stressed the importance of conducting mining operations legally, particularly for riverbed sand mining. This type of mining requires a scientific replenishment study and environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest. Following the Supreme Court’s directive, environmental clearance has already been granted to 60 mining areas in the state’s riverbeds as of February 2022.

Review of Oil Refinery Project

During a meeting with the Mines and Geology Department, the progress of the oil refinery project being built at Pachpadra in the Barmer district was also reviewed. The completion of this major project is expected by March 2025. However, the estimated cost of the oil refinery project has ballooned since its inception, with the current estimate standing at an eye-watering ₹72,937 crore. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the commencement of the refinery’s construction in 2018.

In summary, the Rajasthan government is stepping up its enforcement against illegal mining activities. Through stringent measures, technological advancements, and regular regulation of mining leases, the state aims to curb the exploitation of its natural resources. This initiative not only protects the environment but also ensures the legal and sustainable utilization of the state’s mineral wealth.