Rajasthan's Governor, Kalraj Mishra, Commemorates Northeast Statehood Day

On the occasion of their statehood day, Rajasthan's Governor, Kalraj Mishra, met with delegations from the northeast states of Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya. The meeting took place at the Raj Bhavan, a symbolic hub of political power and decision-making in the state. The Governor used this occasion to recognize and appreciate the rich tribal heritage and scenic beauty of these states, as stated in an official release.

Preserving Tribal Culture

Mishra expressed his admiration for the preservation of tribal culture by the residents of these regions. These areas, characterized by their captivating natural landscapes of water, forests, and hills, are a testament to the enduring spirit of their indigenous communities. He highlighted the importance of maintaining these folk cultures and tribal traditions, emphasizing their role in the rich tapestry of India's diverse heritage.

Statehood Day: A Historical Perspective

The Governor reminded the delegations that their respective states were formed on January 21, 1972, under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act. This significant legislation facilitated a major reorganization of India's northeastern sector, leading to the formation of these three states. The statehood day thus marks not just the birth of these states but is also a celebration of their unique cultural identities and contributions to the Indian federation.

'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat': A Vision of Unity

In his address, Mishra encouraged greater unity and collaborative efforts for the development of these states. He emphasized the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat', which translates to 'One India, Great India'. This vision seeks to reinforce the notion of national unity by celebrating regional diversity. The Tripura delegation showcased their culture through a group song, embodying this spirit of cultural exchange and mutual respect.

Following the meeting, the delegations from the three states visited the Constitution Garden at the Raj Bhavan, symbolizing their commitment to the democratic values and constitutional principles that unite the country.