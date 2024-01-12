en English
Business

Rajasthan’s Coal Crisis: An Urgent Plea for Government Intervention

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Rajasthan, a state with a total power plant capacity of 7,580 Megawatts, stands on the brink of a severe coal crisis. RK Sharma, the Chairman and Managing Director of the State Electricity Corporation of Rajasthan, emphasized the urgency of the situation, revealing that two power plants in the state have barely more than a day’s supply of coal left. This alarming shortage has forced Sharma to seek urgent government intervention, not only from the state but also from Chhattisgarh, a significant coal supplier to Rajasthan’s power plants.

Chhattisgarh and Coal India Limited: Key Players in Rajasthan’s Power Generation

Of the total power capacity, 4,340 MW is generated from coal supplied by Chhattisgarh-linked mines, while the remaining 3,240 MW comes from Coal India Limited. The ongoing coal crisis, which has plagued the state for over two years, has severely impacted these sources, reducing the coal supply and hampering power generation.

Addressing the Coal Crisis: A Meeting of Minds

Determined to address this crisis head-on, Sharma took a proactive approach. During his visit to Chhattisgarh, he met with government officials, aiming to secure the urgently needed coal to keep Rajasthan’s energy generation afloat. Talks are ongoing, and Sharma noted that cooperation at various levels, including governmental, is crucial in resolving the coal supply issues and rapidly restarting the stalled mining operations in Chhattisgarh.

Environmental Concerns and the Need for Reforestation

While the coal crisis and the immediate need for energy generation are pressing issues, Sharma did not overlook the environmental implications. He highlighted the operational challenges in coal extraction, including deforestation, and the necessity for reforestation. Balancing development with environmental conservation is a key focus, and Sharma emphasized the importance of following legal regulations for planting trees. This thoughtful approach underscores the multi-faceted challenges presented by the coal crisis, reminding us that while addressing the immediate energy needs is crucial, long-term environmental sustainability cannot be ignored.

Business Environmental Science India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

