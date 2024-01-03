en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Rajasthan’s Agricultural Revolution: The Inspirational Story of Farmer Ramchandra Rathore

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Rajasthan’s Agricultural Revolution: The Inspirational Story of Farmer Ramchandra Rathore

From the arid lands of Rajasthan’s Marwar region, a pioneering farmer, Ramchandra Rathore, emerges as a beacon of agricultural innovation. His story is one of resilience and ingenuity, breaking the mold of traditional farming in an environment known for its water scarcity and barren lands. Rathore’s journey, which began after his father’s death in 2004, is a testament to the transformative power of education and the enduring spirit of a farmer rooted to his ancestral land.

Bucking the Trend

Unlike many of his peers who succumbed to the trend of youth migration, Rathore chose to stay and turn the challenge of the arid Jodhpur landscape into an opportunity. His initial efforts were focused on growing traditional crops like moong, millet, and jowar. However, his farming techniques took a revolutionary turn after attending a government-sponsored training at the Jodhpur CAZRI Institute.

Innovative Farming Techniques

The training introduced him to the concepts of rainwater conservation and desert agriculture. Rathore adapted these techniques to the unique conditions of the Luni tehsil, implementing a polyhouse for cucumber cultivation, a farm pond, and a vermicompost unit. His innovative methods bore fruit, leading to successful cultivation of crops unusual for the region, such as strawberries and broccoli.

Inspiring a Farming Revolution

Rathore’s success story didn’t stop at his farm. His efforts have sparked a farming revolution in the region, inspiring other farmers to emulate his methods. The significant income he generates from his cash crops and organic fertilizer production is a beacon of hope for the local farming community. Rathore’s advocacy for local youth underscores his belief in the transformative potential of rainwater conservation and innovative farming techniques. His message is clear: there is a future for youth in Rajasthan’s agriculture sector.

0
Agriculture India Innovations
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Remarkable Recovery of Oakmoss: An Ecological Triumph

By Saboor Bayat

Spring-Calving Season: A Time for Diligence on Dairy Farms

By BNN Correspondents

Inala Capital Reports Stable Portfolio Value Amidst Economic Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

Australia's Rigorous Quarantine Procedures: A Commitment to Safeguard Ecosystems and Agriculture

By Geeta Pillai

Liffey Meats Revamps Procurement Team Amid Positive Start for Irish Be ...
@Agriculture · 10 mins
Liffey Meats Revamps Procurement Team Amid Positive Start for Irish Be ...
heart comment 0
Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral

By Rafia Tasleem

Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral
Hukumchand Dahiya: The Resilient Farmer Scaling New Heights in Rajasthan

By Rafia Tasleem

Hukumchand Dahiya: The Resilient Farmer Scaling New Heights in Rajasthan
Diversified Crop Rotations: A Viable Strategy for Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Mitigation

By Salman Akhtar

Diversified Crop Rotations: A Viable Strategy for Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Mitigation
Australia’s Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates
Latest Headlines
World News
Jefferson City Lady Jays' Stunning Comeback Win in CMAC Opener
10 seconds
Jefferson City Lady Jays' Stunning Comeback Win in CMAC Opener
Scotland's NHS Experiences Surge in Use of Bank and Agency Staff
18 seconds
Scotland's NHS Experiences Surge in Use of Bank and Agency Staff
Former Trustee Jessica Caswell Charged with Election Fraud in River Bend, Missouri
20 seconds
Former Trustee Jessica Caswell Charged with Election Fraud in River Bend, Missouri
Kickoff of the 2024 Election Cycle: Candidate Qualification Period Begins in Tippah County
34 seconds
Kickoff of the 2024 Election Cycle: Candidate Qualification Period Begins in Tippah County
Capital City Lady Cavaliers Show Growth in Confidence Despite Defeat
34 seconds
Capital City Lady Cavaliers Show Growth in Confidence Despite Defeat
Charlotte Triumphs Over Sacramento in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
35 seconds
Charlotte Triumphs Over Sacramento in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Ellensburg Girls' Basketball Triumphs over Prosser, Extends Winning Streak to 61 Games
39 seconds
Ellensburg Girls' Basketball Triumphs over Prosser, Extends Winning Streak to 61 Games
Philippines: Navigating a Complex Terrain of Challenges and Triumphs
43 seconds
Philippines: Navigating a Complex Terrain of Challenges and Triumphs
Kava Takes Center Stage in the Rising Non-Alcoholic Beverage Trend
52 seconds
Kava Takes Center Stage in the Rising Non-Alcoholic Beverage Trend
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app