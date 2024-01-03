Rajasthan Transporters End Strike, Resume Services

Following a three-day halt, truck and bus operations resumed in Rajasthan as transporters terminated their strike on Wednesday. This move allowed trucks to arrive at major markets across the state by morning, and the supply of oil to petrol pumps to recommence from the previous night. Officials from the Transport association affirmed that the supply of essential commodities like fruits and vegetables would be fully restored by Wednesday evening.

A Reprieve for Consumers

Consumers in Jaipur’s largest vegetable market, Muhana, experienced some relief as vegetable prices which had skyrocketed over the preceding two days, fell on the same day. The traffic across other cities in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, returned to normal conditions, indicating a significant shift towards regularity.

Strike Cessation and Government Intervention

The strike cessation is a result of fruitful discussions between the Rajasthan Transport Association, led by President Anil Anand, and the government. The protest was against a clause in the new criminal law, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which provides for a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh for hit-and-run cases. The All India Motor Transport Congress argued that this could potentially lead to harassment of drivers. After a meeting with the home secretary, the transport body confirmed that the issue has been resolved and the protest has been called off.

Return to Work Following Government Assurances

President Jagdish Choudhary of the Vishwakarma Transport Association in Jaipur confirmed that all the drivers participating in the strike have resumed work following government assurances. This is a significant step towards restoring normalcy in the transportation services across the state.