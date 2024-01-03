en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Breaking News

Rajasthan Transporters End Strike, Resume Services

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Rajasthan Transporters End Strike, Resume Services

Following a three-day halt, truck and bus operations resumed in Rajasthan as transporters terminated their strike on Wednesday. This move allowed trucks to arrive at major markets across the state by morning, and the supply of oil to petrol pumps to recommence from the previous night. Officials from the Transport association affirmed that the supply of essential commodities like fruits and vegetables would be fully restored by Wednesday evening.

A Reprieve for Consumers

Consumers in Jaipur’s largest vegetable market, Muhana, experienced some relief as vegetable prices which had skyrocketed over the preceding two days, fell on the same day. The traffic across other cities in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, returned to normal conditions, indicating a significant shift towards regularity.

Strike Cessation and Government Intervention

The strike cessation is a result of fruitful discussions between the Rajasthan Transport Association, led by President Anil Anand, and the government. The protest was against a clause in the new criminal law, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which provides for a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh for hit-and-run cases. The All India Motor Transport Congress argued that this could potentially lead to harassment of drivers. After a meeting with the home secretary, the transport body confirmed that the issue has been resolved and the protest has been called off.

Return to Work Following Government Assurances

President Jagdish Choudhary of the Vishwakarma Transport Association in Jaipur confirmed that all the drivers participating in the strike have resumed work following government assurances. This is a significant step towards restoring normalcy in the transportation services across the state.

0
Breaking News Economy India Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee Grapples With Flooding: A Deep Dive into the Issue

By Safak Costu

Ghanaian Students' Struggles Echo Engineer Ernest Addi's Journey

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cathy Hunt's Lung Cancer Battle: A Lifelong Smoker's Warning

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Intensifies Tensions in the Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Stark Income Disparity in Canada: Top CEOs Earn 246 Times More than Av ...
@Business · 1 min
Stark Income Disparity in Canada: Top CEOs Earn 246 Times More than Av ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Van Crash near Leamington Claims Woman’s Life

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Van Crash near Leamington Claims Woman's Life
From Hospital to Football Pitch: Maddie Blackburn’s Recovery from Anorexia

By Salman Khan

From Hospital to Football Pitch: Maddie Blackburn's Recovery from Anorexia
Philippines Bolsters Fight Against Illegal Drugs and Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Bolsters Fight Against Illegal Drugs and Crime
Footballer Maddie Blackburn’s Inspiring Battle Against Anorexia

By Salman Khan

Footballer Maddie Blackburn's Inspiring Battle Against Anorexia
Latest Headlines
World News
Cathy Hunt's Lung Cancer Battle: A Lifelong Smoker's Warning
1 min
Cathy Hunt's Lung Cancer Battle: A Lifelong Smoker's Warning
Unprecedented Public Gathering in Turkey Stands with Palestine, Condemns Israel
1 min
Unprecedented Public Gathering in Turkey Stands with Palestine, Condemns Israel
From Hospital to Football Pitch: Maddie Blackburn's Recovery from Anorexia
2 mins
From Hospital to Football Pitch: Maddie Blackburn's Recovery from Anorexia
Footballer Maddie Blackburn's Inspiring Battle Against Anorexia
2 mins
Footballer Maddie Blackburn's Inspiring Battle Against Anorexia
Doug Emhoff Rallies Donors, Emphasizes Democratic Party's Commitment
2 mins
Doug Emhoff Rallies Donors, Emphasizes Democratic Party's Commitment
LaGrange High School Basketball Team Secures Victory Against Iowa
3 mins
LaGrange High School Basketball Team Secures Victory Against Iowa
Bangladesh President Casts Vote Via Postal Ballot, Urges Citizens to Participate
3 mins
Bangladesh President Casts Vote Via Postal Ballot, Urges Citizens to Participate
Harrow GP Dr. Meena Thakur Honoured with MBE for her Contributions to the NHS
3 mins
Harrow GP Dr. Meena Thakur Honoured with MBE for her Contributions to the NHS
Disturbing Rise in Depression Among Foreign Women in South Korea
3 mins
Disturbing Rise in Depression Among Foreign Women in South Korea
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
43 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
47 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app