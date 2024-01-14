Rajasthan Observes Eighth Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day, Honors Soldiers’ Sacrifices

On the eighth Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra underscored the crucial role of soldiers as the vigilant custodians of India’s frontiers and symbols of sacrifice and commitment. In a ceremony held at the Saptashakti Auditorium of the Army, Mishra paid tribute to Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, and reiterated the significance of marking Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day in his honor.

Support and Honor for Ex-Servicemen

Mishra called for the recognition and backing of ex-servicemen and their families, underlining their unyielding sacrifices for the nation. He advocated for the swift and efficient implementation of welfare schemes for soldiers, punctual delivery of pensions, and a well-structured welfare mechanism. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, attending the Amar Jawan Jyoti event in Jaipur, also paid tribute to the retired soldiers.

Efforts for Soldiers’ Welfare

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the minister-in-charge for soldiers’ welfare, pledged to inspire soldiers and strive for their prosperity through the Sainik Welfare Department. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Commander, South Western Command, offered updates on endeavors for the welfare of ex-servicemen. Simultaneously, Minister of State Vijay Singh Chaudhary commended the soldiers’ heroism and encouraged everyone to draw inspiration from them.

Recognizing Bravery and Dedication

The event also included tributes to ‘brave women,’ ‘brave parents,’ and medal holders, exemplifying the many forms of courage and dedication within the armed forces. Mishra conducted a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the memory of ex-servicemen at the Sapta Shakti Sena area. He also recited the ‘Preamble of the Constitution’ and fundamental duties to the attendees, ensuring that the ceremony was not only a tribute but also a reminder of the responsibilities that come with citizenship.