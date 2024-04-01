Rajasthan High Court Declares Consensual Sex Outside Marriage Not Punishable, Cites Supreme Court Precedent

The Rajasthan High Court has recently held that two adults engaging in consensual sexual activity outside of marriage was not a punishable offence under law. The judgment came while the court was hearing a petition of a man who alleged the abduction of his wife by three people. However, the woman presented herself before the court, denying any abduction and stating that she had entered into a live-in relationship with one of the accused.

Judicial Context and Historical Precedents

During the ruling, Justice Birendra Kumar said the exception was the offence of adultery under Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but the same had already been struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2018, Bar and Bench reported. The man, who could not appear in the case as he was in jail for another offence, sought a recall of an order where a court had quashed an FIR under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC.

Arguments and Court Observations

Advocate Ankit Khandelwal, appearing for the man, said the applicant's wife had admitted to the extramarital relationship. He contended that the court should exercise its jurisdiction to protect social morality and not an extramarital relationship by a married person, according to Bar and Bench. The court noted that no statutory offence gets constituted if two adults are having sex outside of marriage. "Unless marriage is pleaded and proved, only marriage-like relationship such as live-in-relationship would not come within the mischief of Section 494 IPC," the High Court observed.

Conclusion and Implications

Subsequently, the court found no merit in the plea and dismissed it. This ruling underscores a significant shift towards recognizing individual rights and freedoms within personal relationships, reflecting a broader legal and societal evolution in India. It reaffirms the judiciary's role in balancing constitutional principles with evolving societal norms, setting a precedent for future cases involving personal liberties.