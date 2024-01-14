en English
India

Rajasthan Declares Dry Day for Ram Temple Ceremony; Jaipur Meat Shops to Close

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
In a move reflecting its respect for religious sentiments, the Rajasthan government has announced the declaration of a dry day on January 22 across the state. This decision aligns with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The formalization of this decision was made known through an order issued by the joint secretary of the finance department (excise) on a Sunday.

The Closure of Meat Shops in Jaipur

Adding to this display of reverence, an earlier directive by Munesh Gurjar, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage Mayor, mandates the closure of all meat shops in the heritage area of Jaipur on the same day. This directive was further enforced by Soumya Gurjar, the Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater, who also ordered the closure of meat shops.

Reverence Across State Boundaries

This demonstration of respect for the religious ceremony is not confined to Rajasthan. Other states such as Uttar Pradesh and Assam have also declared dry days in anticipation of the inauguration ceremony. The ‘Kumbh Model’ of cleanliness, a model of hygiene and sanitation, is set to be implemented in Ayodhya, further emphasizing the importance of the ceremony.

Implications of the Decision

This decision is a testament to the local government’s intention to honor the religious ceremony by restricting the sale of alcohol and meat. It signifies the state’s recognition of the importance of the event and is a gesture of respect towards the religious sentiments connected to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

