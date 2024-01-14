Rajasthan Declares Dry Day for Ram Temple Ceremony; Jaipur Meat Shops to Close

In a move reflecting its respect for religious sentiments, the Rajasthan government has announced the declaration of a dry day on January 22 across the state. This decision aligns with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The formalization of this decision was made known through an order issued by the joint secretary of the finance department (excise) on a Sunday.

The Closure of Meat Shops in Jaipur

Adding to this display of reverence, an earlier directive by Munesh Gurjar, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage Mayor, mandates the closure of all meat shops in the heritage area of Jaipur on the same day. This directive was further enforced by Soumya Gurjar, the Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater, who also ordered the closure of meat shops.

Reverence Across State Boundaries

This demonstration of respect for the religious ceremony is not confined to Rajasthan. Other states such as Uttar Pradesh and Assam have also declared dry days in anticipation of the inauguration ceremony. The ‘Kumbh Model’ of cleanliness, a model of hygiene and sanitation, is set to be implemented in Ayodhya, further emphasizing the importance of the ceremony.

Implications of the Decision

This decision is a testament to the local government’s intention to honor the religious ceremony by restricting the sale of alcohol and meat. It signifies the state’s recognition of the importance of the event and is a gesture of respect towards the religious sentiments connected to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.