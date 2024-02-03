Rajasthan Announces Major Teacher Recruitment Drive

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has initiated a recruitment drive for 347 Senior Teacher (Grade II) positions across various disciplines. The subjects range from Sanskrit, Math, Hindi, to General Science. The selection process relies on a written examination, with the specifics set to be announced subsequently. The window for application submissions opens on February 6, 2024, and concludes on March 6, 2024.

Application Process and Eligibility

Applications must be submitted online via the official RPSC website. Candidates are mandated to hold a degree or diploma in Education, recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education. Proficiency in Hindi, written in Devnagri script, is also a must, coupled with an understanding of Rajasthani culture. The selection examination comprises of two papers. Paper I focuses on general knowledge, while Paper II delves into the specific subject matter.

Exam Guidelines and Updates

The Commission will release detailed syllabi and guidelines to assist candidates with their preparation. It also recommends using a blue ballpoint pen for filling out the OMR sheets during the exam. Any modifications or updates to the selection process will be communicated by the Commission in due course.

Impact on Rajasthan's Education Sector

This recruitment drive by the RPSC signals a step towards strengthening Rajasthan's education sector. The inclusion of different disciplines highlights the state's commitment to fostering a diverse and comprehensive educational environment. The stringent eligibility criteria ensure that only qualified and capable candidates are chosen, thereby enhancing the quality of education in Rajasthan.