Raj Limbani: The Rising Pace Bowling Sensation in Indian Cricket

In the bustling city of Vadodara, far from the quiet landscapes of Kutchh, a young cricket prodigy is making waves. Raj Limbani, who left his village at a tender age of 12, is emerging as a promising pace bowler in Indian cricket. He set his sights on the dream of cricket, carried by his uncle Manilal Patel's influence and a relentless love for the game.

Carving a Path in Historic Grounds

Raj found his cricketing home at Motibaug Cricket Club, the historic cradle of Indian cricketing talents like the Pathan and Pandya brothers. Despite his initial unfamiliarity with the sport's intricacies, Raj's passion for pace bowling propelled his unyielding drive to excel. Between 2017 and 2021, he honed his skills, drawing inspiration from cricketing legends like Dale Steyn and Jasprit Bumrah.

A Unique Bowling Style

Raj's distinctive bowling style, with a natural action and a proclivity to swing the ball, didn't go unnoticed. Cricket luminaries, including Irfan Pathan, were captivated by his raw talent. His impressive performances paved his path to youth cricket tournaments like the Vinoo Mankad and Cooch Behar trophies.

Soaring on the International Stage

The turning point in Raj's journey came in 2023 when he was selected for the India U-19 squad for the Asia Cup. His seven-wicket haul against Nepal showcased his potential, drawing comparisons with Irfan Pathan, and securing him a spot in the 2024 U-19 World Cup squad in South Africa.

Despite the team not advancing past the group stage in the Asia Cup, Raj's talent shone through, earning him a selection for the IPL 2024 auction. Unfazed by the limelight, Raj remains focused on his goals - winning the U-19 World Cup, making his mark in domestic cricket, playing in the IPL, and ultimately, donning the blue jersey for India at an international level.