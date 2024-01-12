en English
Raipur Municipal Corporation Tackles Wrong-Way Driving with Installation of Tyre Killers

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Raipur Municipal Corporation Tackles Wrong-Way Driving with Installation of Tyre Killers

The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC), in a joint venture with the Traffic Department, has initiated the installation of tyre killers at key intersections across the city. This strategic move is aimed at curbing the rampant issue of wrong-way driving, a nuisance that has been causing chaos on the urban streets and contributing to the growing number of traffic violations and accidents.

Tackling the Wrong-Way Driving Menace

Wrong-way driving, a traffic violation that has been a significant cause for concern, has found an innovative adversary in tyre killers. Designed to appear like regular speed breakers, these devices pack a punch. Their primary function is to deflate the tyres of any vehicle attempting to drive against the traffic flow. This serves as an immediate and effective deterrent, compelling motorists to adhere to correct driving directions.

Strategic Locations for Implementation

As part of this initiative, tyre killers are being installed at three crucial locations within the city – Ring Road No.1 near Kake Di Hatti, Expressway Fafadih, and Gaurav Path Multilevel Parking. The selection of these locations is not random but is based on traffic data indicating these areas as hotspots for traffic violations, especially wrong-way driving.

Broader Effort for Traffic Improvement

This move by the RMC and Traffic Department is just a fraction of their broader plan to improve traffic management and enhance road safety in the city. By deterring wrong-way driving and potentially reducing traffic violations, they aim to ensure smoother traffic flow and a more disciplined driving environment for the city’s residents.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

