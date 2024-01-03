en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Railways Recruitment Board Announces Massive Recruitment Drive for Railway Protection Forces

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
Railways Recruitment Board Announces Massive Recruitment Drive for Railway Protection Forces

A recruitment drive has been announced by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) to fill vacancies in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). The drive aims to fill a total of 2250 positions, including 2000 Constable (Exe.) and 250 Sub-Inspector (Exe.) roles. The process will be conducted in three phases, involving a Computer Based Test (CBT) managed by the RRB, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) overseen by the RPF, and concluding with Document Verification by the RPF. The recruitment drive offers age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories, providing an opportunity for eligible candidates to join the railway security forces and contribute to maintaining safety within the railway infrastructure.

Details of the Recruitment Drive

The recruitment drive was announced in a press release issued by the RRB on 2nd January 2024. The detailed notification for the RPF Exam 2024 will be released shortly on the official website. The RPF has previously filled 9,739 vacancies through the RPF Recruitment 2018, and it is expected to release more than 10,000 vacancies for RPF Constable and SI posts in 2024.

Salary and Job Profile

The RPF Constable Salary comprises Basic Salary, Allowances, HRA, DA, Medical Allowances, and Transport Allowances. The pay scale for an RPF Constable ranges from Rs.5,200 to 20,200/-, with a grade pay of Rs. 2000/-. The salary varies city-wise, and the job profile involves duties such as security, maintaining law and order, crowd controlling, law enforcement, and railway security. Opportunities for career growth within the RPF are also available.

Application Process and Fees

The recruitment process will be conducted online, and candidates must meet the educational requirements to apply. The RPF Constable Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF link will be available soon. The application fee for General and OBC categories is Rs 500, while for SC, ST, Female, Ex-servicemen, and EBC categories, the fee is Rs 250.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Avenue Supermarts Receives 'Buy' Recommendation amid Strong Profit Margins

By Rafia Tasleem

Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dr. Anjum Jamal: An Obituary of India's First Rayeen Female PhD Awardee

By Rafia Tasleem

AIIMS Bhopal Launches Comprehensive Internship Induction Programme

By Dil Bar Irshad

BHEL Day Celebrations Accentuate Company's Commitment to Stakeholder I ...
@Business · 51 seconds
BHEL Day Celebrations Accentuate Company's Commitment to Stakeholder I ...
heart comment 0
Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month

By Muhammad Jawad

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month
National Academy of Cyber Security Opens Online Applications for Certified Courses

By Dil Bar Irshad

National Academy of Cyber Security Opens Online Applications for Certified Courses
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur

By Dil Bar Irshad

World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
31 seconds
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
37 seconds
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
37 seconds
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
40 seconds
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
43 seconds
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
45 seconds
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
48 seconds
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
54 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
54 seconds
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app