Railways Recruitment Board Announces Massive Recruitment Drive for Railway Protection Forces

A recruitment drive has been announced by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) to fill vacancies in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). The drive aims to fill a total of 2250 positions, including 2000 Constable (Exe.) and 250 Sub-Inspector (Exe.) roles. The process will be conducted in three phases, involving a Computer Based Test (CBT) managed by the RRB, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) overseen by the RPF, and concluding with Document Verification by the RPF. The recruitment drive offers age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories, providing an opportunity for eligible candidates to join the railway security forces and contribute to maintaining safety within the railway infrastructure.

Details of the Recruitment Drive

The recruitment drive was announced in a press release issued by the RRB on 2nd January 2024. The detailed notification for the RPF Exam 2024 will be released shortly on the official website. The RPF has previously filled 9,739 vacancies through the RPF Recruitment 2018, and it is expected to release more than 10,000 vacancies for RPF Constable and SI posts in 2024.

Salary and Job Profile

The RPF Constable Salary comprises Basic Salary, Allowances, HRA, DA, Medical Allowances, and Transport Allowances. The pay scale for an RPF Constable ranges from Rs.5,200 to 20,200/-, with a grade pay of Rs. 2000/-. The salary varies city-wise, and the job profile involves duties such as security, maintaining law and order, crowd controlling, law enforcement, and railway security. Opportunities for career growth within the RPF are also available.

Application Process and Fees

The recruitment process will be conducted online, and candidates must meet the educational requirements to apply. The RPF Constable Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF link will be available soon. The application fee for General and OBC categories is Rs 500, while for SC, ST, Female, Ex-servicemen, and EBC categories, the fee is Rs 250.