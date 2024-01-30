Railway Pilot Arrested for Nighttime Thefts from Train Passengers

In a shocking turn of events, Pudi Swaraj, a 33-year-old assistant loco pilot employed by the South Western Railway in the Mysuru railway division, has been arrested for stealing from train passengers during nighttime travel. The arrest was carried out by the Bengaluru city railway police, revealing an unexpected breach of trust by a railway employee.

A Series of Nighttime Thefts

The thefts primarily occurred on trains traveling between Mangaluru and Sakleshpur. Swaraj used his position and knowledge of the railway systems to his advantage, targeting unsuspecting passengers and making away with their valuables. The recovered items, worth over 3.3 lakh Indian rupees, included laptops, gold ornaments, and mobile phones.

Apprehension and Confession

Swaraj was apprehended on the night of January 25 at the Sakleshpur railway station. He was off-duty at the time but was still wearing his uniform and carrying a trolley bag filled with stolen goods. His arrest followed an investigation initiated after a passenger reported a laptop theft on January 21.

Upon interrogation, Swaraj confessed to the crimes. The recently new father cited pressing financial pressures as the motivation for his actions. He detailed the debts incurred during his marriage and his father's mounting medical expenses as the reasons behind his criminal activities.

A Betrayal of Trust

This case represents a serious violation of the trust passengers place in the railway system and its employees. Swaraj's actions have not only led to his downfall but have also raised questions about the security measures in place on trains. The railway authorities will need to take swift action to restore passenger confidence and ensure such incidents do not recur.