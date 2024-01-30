Raihan Vadra's 'Upamana': An Artistic Exploration of Comparison

Visual and Installation artist Raihan Vadra has unveiled an immersive art exhibition, 'Upamana', at Bikaner House, open to the public from January 28 until February 4. The title 'Upamana' translates to 'knowledge arising from the association of something previously unknown' in Sanskrit. The exhibition is a part of a series that explores the five schools of logic in Indian philosophy, with this particular instalment delving into the theme of comparison and its influence on perception.

Exploring Comparison Through Art

'Upamana' investigates the constructs of similarity, dissimilarity, and peculiarity, all integral elements in our daily comparisons. Vadra's previous works, such as 'Dark Perception' and 'Anumana', have also focused on related themes of control, choice, compulsion, memory, and emotion, each encouraging viewers to question their habitual thought processes and perceptions.

Mediums and Materials

The exhibition employs a variety of mediums, including metal, resin, fibreglass, natural trees and roots, photographs on archival paper, and LED lighting. Accompanying these visual elements is a custom-made soundtrack and voiceover, further enhancing the immersive experience for visitors.

Challenging Perception, Embracing Uniqueness

Through 'Upamana', Vadra encourages viewers to embrace their uniqueness and question the habitual comparisons made in everyday life. This thought-provoking exhibition challenges the way these comparisons shape our reality, inviting visitors to engage in a deeper dialogue with themselves and their perceptions.