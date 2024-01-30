Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Farmers' Rights in Bihar Rally

In the heartland of Bihar's Purnia district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an expansive rally, turning the spotlight on the challenges farmers confront with land acquisition and the government's alleged partiality towards industrialists. A segment of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi's address underscored the fraught relationship between the agricultural community and the political landscape.

Championing Farmers' Rights

Gandhi's discourse held the undertone of a clarion call for justice, painting a picture of political leaders voicing out for farmers' rights as victims of unrelenting media onslaught and government transgressions of the Land Acquisition Act. He pledged to catapult these issues onto the Parliament floor, assuring farmers that a Congress-led government would be their shield against exploitation.

Interplay of Power and Wealth

In a scathing critique of the current administration, Gandhi laid bare what he perceived as a double standard. He lambasted the government for condoning the hefty debts of the affluent while turning a blind eye to the farmers' plights. His accusation that farmers' lands are being usurped and handed over to industrialists like Adani was a potent reminder of the deep-seated conflicts in this agricultural nation.

The Congress Party's Track Record

Gandhi seized the opportunity to highlight the Congress party's erstwhile efforts in alleviating farmer debt and guaranteeing fair crop prices. He cited examples from their tenures in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, setting up a stark contrast against the current government's policies. This political event, graced by other opposition leaders, underscored a significant shift in Bihar's political climate.