Business

Raghuram Rajan Critiques Monetary Policy in His Latest Book

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Raghuram Rajan Critiques Monetary Policy in His Latest Book

In a recent development, Raghuram G. Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India and a distinguished professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, has delved into the consequences of monetary policies in his new book ‘Monetary Policy and Its Unintended Consequences’. The book casts a critical eye on the responses of monetary policymakers to the 2008 global economic crisis, underlining that monetary policy, by its nature, is a blunt tool with unpredictable outcomes that hinge on the financial sector’s reactions.

Low-Interest Policies and Financial Instability

Rajan underscores that persistent low-interest-rate policies encourage risky financial behaviors, paving the way for leveraging booms and eventual busts. He brings to light the issue of central bankers sidestepping accountability for the spillover effects of their policies, citing the US Federal Reserve’s Barr Report on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as a case in point.

Central Banks and Post-2008 Interventions

Furthermore, the book scrutinizes the post-2008 measures undertaken by central banks, which left them inadequately equipped to handle the ensuing fiscal expansions and inflationary pressures. Rajan posits that the recent surge in inflation was not a mere result of supply disruptions but was also stoked by excessive fiscal stimulus and lax monetary policy. Although he casts doubt on market forecasts for interest rate reductions in early 2024, he concedes that such cuts could transpire later in the year.

Financial Stability and Central Banks

Moreover, Rajan advocates for central banks to factor in financial stability into their rate-setting calculations to avert financial instability. He suggests the formation of a financial stability committee in the US, akin to the UK model, to mitigate macroprudential risks, including those emanating from monetary policy. Lastly, Rajan, while exploring the topic of central bank digital currencies and global stable coins, proposes several modifications to central bank behaviors to minimize external spillovers and provides strategies for emerging economies to protect themselves from such influences.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

    © 2023 BNN
