en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Raffles Jaipur: Reinventing Luxury in India’s Pink City

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Raffles Jaipur: Reinventing Luxury in India’s Pink City

The Raffles Jaipur, an impending jewel in the crown of the world-renowned Raffles brand, is set to grace the stunning landscape of Jaipur, India. Known as the Pink City, Jaipur serves as a critical junction of the Golden Triangle tourist circuit, conjoining the likes of Agra and New Delhi. The city is a living testament to India’s royal history, simultaneously striding alongside the rapid strides of modernity.

The Legacy of Royal Jaipur

The allure of the regal lifestyle of Jaipur’s erstwhile royal family endures, continually seizing the fascination of the Western world. Jaipur has artfully preserved its awe-inspiring cultural heritage, proudly parading it before the eyes of the global audience. The city is home to some of the world’s most magnificent architectural spectacles, a testament to the grandeur of India’s past.

Raffles Jaipur: A New Epoch of Luxury

The forthcoming Raffles Jaipur is primed to house about 50 suites, each adorned with a private pool. The hotel is a charming nod to the bygone eras, encapsulating the essence of private residencies coupled with elegant courtyards. Guests residing in Raffles Jaipur will have the privilege of enjoying access to an expansive park that it shares with the neighboring Fairmont Jaipur. This serene setting furnishes a tranquil base for exploring nearby historical landmarks, including the formidable Jaigarh Fort, the majestic Amer Fort, the scenic Nahargarh Fort, and the enchanting Jal Mahal Palace.

Jaipur: A Tapestry of Cultural Experiences

Jaipur’s vibrant cultural scene continues to enchant visitors from around the globe. On a recent visit, celebrated pop star Dua Lipa immersed herself in the city’s local activities, from staying in a tent, witnessing cultural dance performances, visiting temples, to riding horses and posing for a picture with an elephant. The city offers a wealth of must-visit sites like the Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Amber Fort, and Jantar Mantar, each narrating a unique story of the city’s rich cultural heritage and architectural prowess. The Gyan Vihar School in Jaipur reiterates the importance of preserving these iconic landmarks, advocating for history to transcend textbooks and urging exploration of India’s architectural marvels.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Adani Total Gas and Shigan Quantum Form Alliance for a Greener Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Meesho Resumes Campus Recruitment, Aims to Hire 150 Students from Top Indian Colleges

By Dil Bar Irshad

Amara Raja's Giga Corridor Project: A New Chapter in Telangana's Energy Narrative

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Wedding Controversy: 'Moye Moye' Meme Sparks Debate on Wedding Humor

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Police Committee to Study New Criminal Laws ...
@Education · 3 mins
Delhi Police Committee to Study New Criminal Laws ...
heart comment 0
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents

By Rafia Tasleem

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents
India’s Rising Young Talents: Carnatic Musicians and a ‘Google Boy’

By BNN Correspondents

India's Rising Young Talents: Carnatic Musicians and a 'Google Boy'
Truckers’ Strike in India Causes Chaos at Railway Stations

By Rafia Tasleem

Truckers' Strike in India Causes Chaos at Railway Stations
Indian Stock Market’s Performance in 2023 & Investment Trends for 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market's Performance in 2023 & Investment Trends for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
29 seconds
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
30 seconds
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
30 seconds
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
41 seconds
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders
1 min
Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
1 min
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
2 mins
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
2 mins
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
2 mins
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
30 seconds
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
60 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app