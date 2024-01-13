en English
India

Radhika Apte and Others Trapped in Aerobridge Amid Flight Delay

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Radhika Apte and Others Trapped in Aerobridge Amid Flight Delay

In a recent incident that has shocked the Indian film fraternity and the general public alike, prominent Indian actress Radhika Apte found herself, alongside other passengers, locked inside an aerobridge due to an unexpected flight delay at Mumbai airport. The incident, as shared by Radhika on her Instagram handle, showed passengers including those with small babies and elderly individuals, trapped behind closed glass doors without water or restroom access. The situation was exacerbated by the absence of any explanation from the airline staff regarding the delay or a timeline for its resolution.

The Ordeal on the Aerobridge

Passengers were informed they were boarding, only to be confined within the aerobridge, an enclosed passage between the airport terminal and the aircraft. Apte managed to engage a staff member of the airline who dismissively claimed there were no issues or delays. This incident has triggered a wave of criticism over the mismanagement and inconvenience caused to the passengers. The circumstances led to a distressing environment with a lack of essential facilities and a lack of clarity from airline authorities.

Radhika Apte: The Voice of Distressed Passengers

Using her social media platform, Radhika shed light on the ordeal. With her post, she brought attention to the distressing conditions the trapped passengers had to endure – lack of access to water or washrooms. This incident has sparked outrage among netizens, raising serious questions about passenger rights and airline responsibilities in unforeseen circumstances.

The Actress’s Professional Front

Despite the unpleasant incident, Apte managed to maintain her sense of humor, humorously thanking the airline for the ‘fun ride’ and mentioned that they were informed they would remain locked until at least 12pm. Radhika Apte was recently seen in a cameo role in the film ‘Merry Christmas,’ directed by Sriram Raghavan, which enjoyed a successful opening day at the box office. She is also involved in the upcoming revenge thriller series ‘Akka,’ directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, and produced by YRF Entertainment.

India Travel & Tourism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

