Radhika Apte and Fellow Passengers Trapped Inside Aerobridge at Mumbai Airport

Acclaimed actor Radhika Apte, along with an unspecified number of fellow passengers, found themselves in a disconcerting situation at Mumbai Airport recently. They were trapped inside an aerobridge, a structure that links the terminal to the airplane, by an unnamed airline after their 8:30 am flight was postponed for reasons not revealed.

‘Locked In Without Basic Amenities’

At about 10 am, the passengers were told to assemble on the aerobridge, with assurance that boarding would begin soon. However, what unfolded was a gross violation of their rights. The airline staff locked the aerobridge, leaving the passengers stranded without water or access to restrooms. The situation was further exacerbated by the fact that among the passengers were vulnerable groups, including small babies and elderly people.

‘Clueless and Opaque’

In a series of Instagram posts, Apte chronicled her negative experience. She slammed the airline staff for their lack of communication and unyielding stance on keeping the doors locked. The actor labeled the staff as ‘clueless’ and ‘opaque’, providing no clear updates or assistance to the increasingly frustrated passengers. To make matters worse, the crew for the flight had not yet boarded, and there were no indications when the new crew would arrive.

Outcry on Social Media

Apte’s Instagram posts sparked widespread criticism of the airline on social media. The incident has drawn attention to the recurring issue of mismanagement and inconvenience at Mumbai airport. Despite the public outrage, there is still no clarity on when the passengers were eventually allowed to disembark from the aerobridge. The ordeal is a stark reminder of the need for airlines to uphold passenger rights and provide clear communication, especially during unexpected delays.