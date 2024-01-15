Radha Awasthi: From a Farmer’s Daughter to UPSC Topper

In a commendable accomplishment, Radha Awasthi, a young woman from a humble background, has risen to the ranks of the successful by securing the seventh position in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023. This success, achieved on her maiden attempt, has charted a path of inspiration for many, especially for those who hail from rural regions of India.

From Pachnehi to Lucknow: A Dream Pursued

Radha’s journey began in Pachnehi, a small village in the Banda District of Uttar Pradesh. Two decades ago, her family, led by her father Anil Awasthi, relocated to Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. The move was driven by Anil’s unyielding ambition to furnish his children with superior educational opportunities—a vision that has undoubtedly borne fruit.

A Family’s Journey of Hard Work and Sacrifice

The Awasthi family’s dedication to education is evident in their professional accomplishments. Radha’s siblings have also established themselves in their respective fields: one as an engineer, another as a lecturer, and the third as a bank manager. Each achievement is an echo of the family’s unwavering emphasis on education and hard work.

Radha’s Path to Success

After completing her schooling and Bachelor of Science degree in Lucknow, Radha pursued her Master of Technology while simultaneously preparing for the UPSC examinations. Her success in these rigorous examinations is a testament to her diligent preparation, strategic study plan, and unwavering perseverance. Radha attributes her success to her parents’ steadfast support and the principle that hard work is the key to achievements, irrespective of one’s gender.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has announced the final results of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023. The results, based on the preliminary examination, main examination, and personality tests, can be accessed by candidates on the official UPSC website.