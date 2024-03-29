Raashii Khanna Eyes Collaborations with Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Exclusive Chat

Raashii Khanna, known for her versatile performances across Indian cinema, recently expressed her eagerness to work with iconic filmmakers Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an exclusive interview, Khanna shared her admiration for their unique storytelling and visionary direction, underscoring her desire to be part of projects that resonate with love and profound narratives.

Khanna’s Aspirations and Inspirations

During her conversation, Khanna revealed her appreciation for Johar's emotive direction and Bhansali's portrayal of women in cinema. She highlighted her favorite works of the directors, including 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' and Bhansali's unparalleled filmography. Khanna's aspiration to work under their direction stems from her ambition to be involved in cinema that explores heartfelt themes and showcases strong, dynamic characters.

Charting a Diverse Career Path

Raashii Khanna has established herself as a prominent actor in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries, delivering critically acclaimed performances. With her upcoming project, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, set to release in 2024, Khanna is poised to further cement her place in the film industry. Her desire to collaborate with Johar and Bhansali reflects her commitment to expanding her artistic horizons and exploring new storytelling avenues.

Anticipated Future Projects

Aside from her aspirations to work with Johar and Bhansali, Khanna is also enthused about her role in ‘Farzi 2’, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The anticipation for the sequel to the hit series Farzi is high, with Khanna's update on the project indicating a start in early 2025. This reveals Khanna's busy schedule and her continuous quest for challenging roles across diverse cinematic landscapes.

As Raashii Khanna looks forward to potential collaborations with two of Bollywood's most esteemed directors, the film industry and audiences alike are eager to witness the fusion of her talent with Johar and Bhansali's visionary filmmaking. Such partnerships promise cinematic masterpieces that blend emotive storytelling with powerful performances, setting the stage for Khanna to reach new heights in her already illustrious career.