R Brinda Devi Steps in as Salem's 174th District Collector, Prioritising Public Service

Embodying the spirit of public service, R Brinda Devi took the reins as the 174th collector of Salem district. Devi, who is known for her dedicated approach towards addressing the basic needs of the people and the welfare of women, began her tenure by placing a strong emphasis on these key issues.

Taking the Lead in Public Grievance Redressal

On her inaugural day, Devi presided over a public grievance meeting, a platform where the common people could voice their concerns directly to the district administration. The meeting saw a total of 428 petitions, including 412 from the general public and 16 from differently abled individuals. This initiative underscores the new collector's commitment to fostering an open and accessible administration.

Commitment to Community Welfare

In a gesture highlighting her dedication to the community, Devi presented a battery-powered wheelchair, valued at 1.05 lakh, to a school student. This act of generosity not only serves as an aid to the beneficiary but also as a symbol of the administration's focus on inclusivity and the welfare of differently abled individuals.

Transitioning Roles and Responsibilities

Meanwhile, S Karmegam, the former collector of Salem, has been appointed as the director of collegiate education. The transition marks a shift in responsibilities for Karmegam, who will now be overseeing the functioning of government colleges across the state. As director, Karmegam's role will be instrumental in shaping the future of tertiary education in the region.