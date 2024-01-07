Qualcomm to Establish New Design Centre in India, Eyes Wireless Connectivity and 5G Development

Global semiconductor giant, Qualcomm, has unveiled plans for a significant expansion in Chennai, India, with the establishment of a new design centre. This strategic move involves an investment of Rs 177.27 crore and is expected to generate approximately 1,600 jobs. The announcement was made at the ‘Global Investors’ Meet’ held in Chennai, marking a significant milestone in Qualcomm’s commitment to fostering technological development in India.

Focus on Wireless Connectivity and 5G

The new design centre will primarily concentrate on wireless connectivity solutions, particularly those that enhance Wi-Fi technologies. More than just a local expansion, the centre will contribute to Qualcomm’s global research and development in 5G cellular technology. This underlines the company’s determination to maintain its position as a vanguard in the wireless communications industry.

Aligning with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’

Savi Soin, President of Qualcomm India, highlighted the significance of this expansion for the company’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ endeavours. The new centre aims not only to foster partnerships with Indian technology collaborators but also to accelerate the market’s adoption of new technologies.

Catalyst for Technological Advancement in Tamil Nadu

Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President of Engineering and Head of Qualcomm Chennai Design Center, pointed out Tamil Nadu’s substantial talent pool, educational establishments, and innovative spirit as crucial driving forces behind Qualcomm’s technological progression. The establishment of this design centre is a profound gesture by Qualcomm in India, expected to invigorate the local economy and tech industry through increased employment and technological innovation.