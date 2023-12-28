Qatari Court Reduces Sentences of Former Indian Navy Personnel in Espionage Case

In a significant development, the Court of Appeal of Qatar has lessened the sentences of eight former Indian Navy personnel, who were earlier condemned to death. This case, known as the Dahra Global case, has seen the Indian government actively involved, providing consular and legal assistance to those implicated and participating in hearings with Qatari authorities. However, the specifics of the new sentences remain undisclosed as the detailed judgment is awaited.

Charges of Espionage and Death Sentence

In October, the eight ex-Navy officers were convicted of espionage while working for Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that offered training to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies. Their pleas for bail were consistently rejected, leading to an extension of their detention. The charges against them were not made public, but reports suggested they were spying for Israel, a claim denied by the families of the accused.

India’s Intervention and Appeal

The Indian government has been persistently involved in their case, filing an appeal and actively participating in the hearings, the most recent of which took place in November. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has been in constant touch with the legal team and family members of the implicated personnel, deciding on the next steps. The Indian Ambassador to Qatar, alongside other officials, was present during the announcement of the reduced sentences at the Court of Appeal.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

This case garnered more attention following a meeting between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, in Dubai. Although the details of the conversation were not disclosed, the commuting of the death sentence occurred soon after this high-level diplomatic engagement. The MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, stated that the Indian government is committed to bringing the officers back to India at the earliest.