Q3FY24 Results: Indian Corporate Sector Witnesses Slowing Profit and Revenue Growth

The Indian corporate landscape has witnessed a significant deceleration in profit and revenue growth during the October-December 2023 period (Q3FY24). This conclusion is drawn from the early-bird financial results of 215 Indian companies, revealing a 12.5% year-on-year increase in net profit. This figure is the slowest growth in net profit over the past 14 quarters.

Growth Momentum Slows Down

Moreover, net sales for these companies have risen by 9.4% year-on-year, marking the weakest performance since the December 2020 quarter, which saw a 3.5% decline in net sales. This data unveils a slowdown in the overall financial performance and growth momentum of India's corporate sector during the observed quarter.

Spotlight on Reliance Industries Ltd

One of the major contributors to this trend is Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which reported a 22% sequential drop in consolidated capex, along with a net debt standing at ₹1.19 trillion. The company also noted a 1% sequential drop in consolidated Ebitda to ₹40,656 crore. The performance of RIL's oil-to-chemicals segment, retail business, and Jio, all indicate a deceleration in growth.

Looking Ahead

Despite the current downturn, companies are optimistic about the future. RIL, for instance, has outlined dynamic investment plans and a robust market outlook. The unfolding scenario, however, calls for a reassessment of business strategies and a focus on innovation to drive growth in challenging times.