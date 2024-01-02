en English
India

Pushpa: The Rule Sparks OTT Rights Bidding War Between Amazon and Netflix

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
The much-anticipated Telugu film Pushpa: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been targeted for release on August 15, 2024. This sequel to the successful Pushpa: The Rise is generating fervent conversation on social media, particularly regarding potential deals with streaming platforms for over-the-top (OTT) rights.

The Race for OTT Rights

Amazon Prime Video, which secured the rights for the first instalment, is predicted to compete for the sequel. However, Netflix appears to be a formidable challenger, reportedly putting forth a substantial offer to the production team of Pushpa: The Rule. The alleged proposal is a staggering Rs 100 crore deal, triple the amount Amazon Prime Video invested for the previous film (Rs 30 crore). Despite the rampant speculation, official statements from either streaming service or the film’s production team remain elusive. The industry and fans alike eagerly await further developments on this potential blockbuster deal.

In Anticipation of the Record-Breaking Release

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rule is set to become the most anticipated PAN Indian film in 2024, particularly in Telugu states and North India. The film’s immense popularity could potentially dethrone the ticket-selling record previously set by Shah Rukh Khan’s film on Book My Show, with predictions of over 100K tickets sold per hour. Allu Arjun, the lead actor, is rumoured to receive a significant 33% share of the pre-sales revenue, which is estimated to be close to Rs 1,000 crore. This could result in a staggering Rs 330 crore remuneration for Arjun.

Continuing the Legacy of Pushpa: The Rise

The first film in the series, Pushpa: The Rise, established Allu Arjun as the ‘Icon Star’ and it seems he is living up to this title with the sequel. Despite potential concerns about the theatrical rights in some regions of Andhra Pradesh, the production house has expressed confidence in ‘Pushpa Raj’ dominating the global box office in 2024.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

