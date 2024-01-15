Purple Riyaz: An Inclusive Music App Empowering Disabled Individuals

The pursuit of inclusivity and empowerment for disabled individuals has taken a new leap with the launch of Purple Riyaz, an inclusive music app. The app was launched by the UniRISE Research Foundation (URF), spearheaded by renowned composer Mannan Shaah, with substantial support from the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons With Disabilities (SCPWD) and the Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Breaking Boundaries With Music

The initiative is not just about music; it’s about democratizing opportunities in music education for all, particularly those with disabilities. The term “inclusive” and the use of the color “purple” in the app’s branding are deliberate choices that underscore its aim to welcome users of all abilities, while acknowledging purple as the international color for Disabled People.

WE MATTER: Empowering Through Music

The app’s motto, “WE MATTER”, underscores the URF’s commitment to empowering disabled individuals through music and technology. This initiative aligns closely with Shaah’s dedication to providing equal opportunities for all in the realm of music. He believes that music has the power to heal, connect and empower, and this initiative is an embodiment of that belief.

Embracing Inclusive Technology

During the launch, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant emphasized the critical role of inclusive technology in fostering equal opportunities for people with different abilities. He stressed the importance of initiatives like Purple Riyaz in creating a more inclusive society. UniRISE Research Foundation extends its gratitude to all participants and invites music lovers, educators, and disabled individuals to discover the transformative power of Purple Riyaz.