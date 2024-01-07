Puri’s Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa Initiative: A Blend of Cultural Preservation and Economic Growth

In the coastal town of Puri, India, key infrastructure projects have seen completion under the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa initiative, a scheme aimed at revamping the area encompassing the Srimandir, or Jagannath Temple, for better safety, beautification, and visitor convenience. This ambitious endeavour is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring both cultural preservation and economic sustenance.

Unveiling Modern Market Complexes

The state has undertaken and completed major works including the construction of three contemporary market complexes. These are designed to accommodate the traders and businessmen who had to relocate due to the developmental activities in the temple’s vicinity. The government had previously procured land within a 75-meter radius around the temple, giving assurances of compensation to the affected businesses.

A New Chapter in Infrastructure Development

As part of the redevelopment, two age-old market complexes were razed and reconstructed with modern amenities. The Mahodadhi market complex, built at a cost of Rs 41.25 crore, boasts 151 shops, central air conditioning, and parking capacity for 100 cars. Its counterpart, the Municipality Market Complex, which cost Rs 44.82 crore, houses 500 shops and also provides parking for 100 vehicles. Adding to these, another complex situated on Jail Road encompasses 350 shops and features a multi-story parking facility.

Allocation and Appreciation

An SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) has been approved for the distribution of shops in these complexes to the displaced traders. This is based on their displacement records and the number of shops they previously owned. The public has voiced their approval for the government’s efforts in setting up state-of-the-art facilities and for honouring its promise to the displaced shopkeepers.