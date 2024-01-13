en English
Puri Shankaracharya Dismisses Rumors of Discord Among Shankaracharyas over Ram Temple

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Puri Shankaracharya Dismisses Rumors of Discord Among Shankaracharyas over Ram Temple

In a move to quell rumors and speculation, Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati has made it clear that there are no disagreements among the four Shankaracharyas concerning the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The perception of divisions and discord is unfounded and incorrect, he affirmed.

United Stand on the Ram Temple

The four Shankaracharyas, who are the spiritual heads of four major Hindu monastic orders, have collectively decided not to attend the consecration event of Lord Ram’s idol, slated for January 22. However, they clarified that their decision should not be misconstrued as opposition to the ceremony or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their concern lies with the method of conducting the consecration ceremony, which they believe is not in accordance with the Hindu scriptures.

Role of the Shankaracharyas

As the supreme authorities in Hinduism, the Shankaracharyas are entrusted with the interpretation of Hindu scriptures. They are viewed as critical mediators between different schools of thought within the religion, and their role involves the preservation and interpretation of sacred Hindu texts. The foundation of the four principal monasteries they head was laid by Adi Shankara, the Vedic scholar revered for his role in reforming and reviving Hinduism.

Progress of the Ram Temple Construction

The construction of the Ram Temple, a significant religious and cultural symbol for Hindus, is currently at its halfway point. It is expected to be completed by Makar Sankranti 2024, as per the Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai. The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have assumed control over the temple’s construction. The statement by Puri Shankaracharya not only dismisses rumors of disagreement among the Shankaracharyas but also reiterates their united stand on the significant matter of the Ram Temple.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

