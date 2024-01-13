en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Puri Police Deploy Advanced Surveillance Ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
Puri Police Deploy Advanced Surveillance Ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration

In an unprecedented move, the Puri police have ramped up security measures in the highly revered pilgrim town of Puri. This initiative comes in anticipation of the grand inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project scheduled for January 17, 2024. 135 facial recognition CCTV cameras have been meticulously installed throughout the area, forming an extensive surveillance network aimed at enhancing public safety.

Advanced Tech to Thwart Offenders

The sophisticated facial recognition cameras are not merely passive observers. They are intrinsically linked to a control room established at the heritage corridor. This state-of-the-art hub serves as the nerve center of the security operations, capable of alerting police personnel the moment any of the 120 known offenders are detected by the cameras. This advanced technology empowers the police to proactively prevent incidents such as snatching and theft, ensuring a safer environment for devotees and visitors.

Covert Operations and Comprehensive Security Measures

In addition to the CCTV system, the Puri police have also deployed officers in plain clothes. These officers will be on standby, ready to detain and question any identified suspects, thereby maintaining the element of surprise against potential offenders. The security strategy also includes the presence of bomb detection and disposal squads, a K-9 squad, and anti-sabotage check teams. This multi-pronged approach to security underscores the commitment to protect the sanctity of the event and the safety of attendees.

Collaborative Efforts for Smooth Conduct

Joint teams comprising police, district officials, and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will oversee the heritage corridor and yagna sthalas, ensuring a seamless event. To facilitate smooth traffic flow, restrictions have been lifted from January 12 to 16, 2024. Furthermore, about 600 volunteers have been trained to manage traffic and assist elderly and disabled devotees. A total of 44 platoons of police will be on active duty during this period, with an additional 24 platoons joining for the inauguration ceremony on January 17. The yagna was initiated by Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, who entrusted the chief acharya of the yagna team with sacred items for the rituals. This elaborate and well-coordinated effort indeed sets a new benchmark in managing large-scale religious events.

0
India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
4 mins ago
Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police
In a significant turn of events, an attempted attack by Maoists on a road construction site in Chatra was successfully thwarted by the local police force on duty. The incident has rekindled the conversation about the constant threat posed by extremist groups and their impact on infrastructure development in the region. Targeting Infrastructure Development The
Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police
Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Financial Support and Wage Recovery for Rescued Child Laborers
7 mins ago
Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Financial Support and Wage Recovery for Rescued Child Laborers
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
8 mins ago
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
4 mins ago
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Campaign Against Fox-Use in Traditional Events
4 mins ago
Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Campaign Against Fox-Use in Traditional Events
Delhi's Narela Sub-city Transforms into an Education Hub
5 mins ago
Delhi's Narela Sub-city Transforms into an Education Hub
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
2 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
2 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
3 mins
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
3 mins
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
3 mins
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
4 mins
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
4 mins
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
5 mins
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app