Puri Police Deploy Advanced Surveillance Ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration

In an unprecedented move, the Puri police have ramped up security measures in the highly revered pilgrim town of Puri. This initiative comes in anticipation of the grand inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project scheduled for January 17, 2024. 135 facial recognition CCTV cameras have been meticulously installed throughout the area, forming an extensive surveillance network aimed at enhancing public safety.

Advanced Tech to Thwart Offenders

The sophisticated facial recognition cameras are not merely passive observers. They are intrinsically linked to a control room established at the heritage corridor. This state-of-the-art hub serves as the nerve center of the security operations, capable of alerting police personnel the moment any of the 120 known offenders are detected by the cameras. This advanced technology empowers the police to proactively prevent incidents such as snatching and theft, ensuring a safer environment for devotees and visitors.

Covert Operations and Comprehensive Security Measures

In addition to the CCTV system, the Puri police have also deployed officers in plain clothes. These officers will be on standby, ready to detain and question any identified suspects, thereby maintaining the element of surprise against potential offenders. The security strategy also includes the presence of bomb detection and disposal squads, a K-9 squad, and anti-sabotage check teams. This multi-pronged approach to security underscores the commitment to protect the sanctity of the event and the safety of attendees.

Collaborative Efforts for Smooth Conduct

Joint teams comprising police, district officials, and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will oversee the heritage corridor and yagna sthalas, ensuring a seamless event. To facilitate smooth traffic flow, restrictions have been lifted from January 12 to 16, 2024. Furthermore, about 600 volunteers have been trained to manage traffic and assist elderly and disabled devotees. A total of 44 platoons of police will be on active duty during this period, with an additional 24 platoons joining for the inauguration ceremony on January 17. The yagna was initiated by Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, who entrusted the chief acharya of the yagna team with sacred items for the rituals. This elaborate and well-coordinated effort indeed sets a new benchmark in managing large-scale religious events.