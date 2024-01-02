en English
Agriculture

Punjab Universities Release 2024 Handbooks, Offering Insights to Farming Sectors

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Two of Punjab’s leading educational institutions, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, have launched their annual handbooks and calendars for 2024. The materials were unveiled in Ludhiana, Punjab’s largest city, and serve as comprehensive guides for the agricultural and veterinary sectors.

Empowering Farmers with Information

The handbooks disseminated by the universities are designed to provide farmers and stakeholders with crucial insights into their respective fields. The Vet varsity’s handbook, in particular, offers data on livestock farming, a detailed overview of animal diseases, strategies for management, and the facilities available at the university for farmers. Vice Chancellor Inderjeet Singh underlined the handbook’s role in consolidating vital information for effective livestock management. In addition, Parkash Singh Brar, noted the directorate’s initiatives to promote scientific knowledge through various channels, including training, literature, mobile applications, and social media platforms.

PAU Handbook of Agriculture: A Comprehensive Resource

The PAU Handbook of Agriculture is a meticulous compilation of data on Punjab’s agriculture statistics, soil testing methodologies, crop data, meteorological information, and guidelines for managing crops, nurseries, orchards, and pests. The handbook is a testament to the university’s commitment to supporting farmers in optimizing their practices and accessing valuable resources. It also includes information on Minimum Support Prices (MSP), improved crop varieties, agro-forestry, and ornamental trees.

Boosting Livestock Sector with Awards and Encouragement

Along with the release of the handbook, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University announced the Chief Minister’s Awards in the field of livestock farming. The awards invite applications from progressive farmers in categories such as buffalo farming, fish farming, pig farming, and goat farming. This initiative aims to stimulate the livestock sector in the state and inspire unemployed youth to venture into livestock enterprises.

Agriculture Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

