Punjab State War Heroes Memorial Extends Visiting Hours to Accommodate Tourists

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:10 pm EST
Punjab State War Heroes Memorial Extends Visiting Hours to Accommodate Tourists

In a significant move to enhance tourist experience, the Punjab State War Heroes Memorial-cum-Museum in Amritsar, an emblematic tribute to the region’s relentless bravery and martial prowess, now extends its visiting hours until 9 pm. The decision comes as a response to feedback from tourists who have been unable to explore the historic monument after the retreat ceremony at the Wagah border due to its early closing time.

Strategic Decision to Extend Visiting Hours

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori spearheaded this strategic decision after a special meeting, emphasizing the need to accommodate tourists returning from the Wagah border after watching the retreat ceremony. Thori directed the General Manager of the War Memorial to make the necessary arrangements to ensure the memorial’s seamless operation during the extended hours.

Collaboration with Auto Association of Amritsar

In an effort to make this change widely known, Arshdeep Singh of the Regional Transport Authority held a meeting with the Auto Association of Amritsar. The meeting underscored the importance of informing tourists about the memorial’s new visiting hours. This initiative aims to help tourists plan their visits effectively, ensuring they do not miss out on the enriching experience the War Memorial has to offer.

Enhancing Tourist Experience

The extension of the visiting hours of the War Memorial showcases the local administration’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and enriching experience to visitors. This change allows tourists to delve deeper into the region’s history of bravery and martial prowess, offering them a chance to better understand the sacrifices made and the courage displayed by the region’s inhabitants.

History
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

