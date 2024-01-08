en English
Education

Punjab Schools Closure and New Developments in Haryana

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Punjab Schools Closure and New Developments in Haryana

In a move prioritizing student health in the face of severe weather, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided, and private schools up to the 10th class. The closures, effective from January 8th to 14th, come as a preventative measure against the risks and hardships posed by harsh winter conditions for commuting students.

Severe Weather Impacts School Operations

Amid extreme cold weather, the Punjab government’s decision to shut down schools is a direct response to the safety needs of the students. The India Meteorological Department has warned of persistent cold conditions, leading to a heightened risk of illness and flu. This announcement aligns with similar measures taken by the Delhi School Education Minister, who has extended winter vacations for the national capital’s schools until January 12, 2024, for nursery to 5th class students.

Protecting Student Health

With dense fog and cold weather expected to continue in several districts, the closure affects not just government and government-aided institutions, but also private schools in the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized that the decision is necessary for the well-being of school-going children and is in line with the state’s commitment to safeguard its younger citizens.

Developments in Haryana

While weather conditions disrupt education in Punjab, positive developments are afoot in neighboring Haryana. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala unveiled a statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Baroli village, acknowledging the significant role Dr. Ambedkar played in drafting the Constitution and in the unification of India. Chautala also announced plans for a digital library to be built adjacent to the statue.

Furthermore, Haryana Transport and Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma has laid the foundation stone for a new multi-story building of the Martyr Lieutenant Rajesh Thapa Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Sector-22, Ballabgarh. This new building, estimated to cost around Rs. 5.50 crore, will be equipped with advanced technical facilities, marking a significant stride in Haryana’s education sector.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Administration has scheduled a Grievance Redressal Camp on January 15 to address the concerns of serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their dependents, ensuring an all-rounded approach to public service in the region.

Education India Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

