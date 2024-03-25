Punjab Sangrur Hooch Tragedy: SIT Formed, 8 Arrests Including Masterminds

Punjab Police mobilizes a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Sangrur district hooch tragedy, resulting in at least 20 fatalities. Following the incident, authorities have detained eight individuals, pinpointing two as the primary orchestrators of this catastrophic event.

Unraveling the Network

The SIT, under the leadership of ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon, alongside DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, SSP Sartaj Chahal, and Additional Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey, aims to dissect the intricate web behind the spurious liquor distribution. This team's formation comes in the wake of the tragic deaths in Sangrur district, sparking a widespread crackdown on illegal alcohol circulation. Among those apprehended are Soma Kaur, Rahul alias Sanju, Pardeep Singh alias Babi, and several others, identified through meticulous police work.

Seizing the Contraband

In a significant haul, law enforcement officials confiscated over 200 litres of ethanol, numerous bottles of alcohol, both labeled and unlabeled suspected spurious liquor, alongside thousands of empty bottles and a bottling machine. This evidence underscores the extent of the illegal operation, hinting at a well-organized racket. The police's swift action illustrates their commitment to dismantling the spurious liquor network and holding those responsible accountable.

Widening the Investigation

As the death toll rises, the incident has caught the attention of both the Election Commission and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), prompting immediate reports and notices to the Punjab government. These developments signify the gravity of the tragedy and the urgent need for a thorough investigation. With the SIT at the helm, the probe aims to trace the source of the lethal liquor, ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

This tragic event not only highlights the dangers of illicit alcohol production but also prompts a reevaluation of regulatory measures. As the community mourns, the ongoing investigation seeks to bring closure to the affected families and prevent future tragedies of a similar nature.