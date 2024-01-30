Punjab Police Promotion Spree Highlights Top-Heavy Structure

The Punjab Police, a prominent law enforcement agency in India, has recently escalated three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), thus boosting the total count of ADGPs to a record 28. The newly promoted officers, Nilabh Kishore, Shive Kumar Verma, and Jaskaran Singh, all hail from the 1998 batch. This promotion spree has thrust the force's top-heavy structure into the limelight, with a significant imbalance in the higher and lower ranks of the force.

A Top-Heavy Structure

Contrasting the inflated number of ADGPs, the Punjab Police force also comprises 17 Director Generals of Police (DGPs). However, the lower ranks of Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) and Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) are significantly outnumbered, with 10 IGPs and 20 DIGs respectively. This skewness towards the upper echelons of the force's structure is evidently a result of two primary factors.

Factors Leading to the Imbalance

First, during the insurgency in the 1990s, the state was allocated an increased number of IPS officers. Second, the prevalent reluctance among the current senior officers to opt for central deputation, despite the rules permitting up to 30% of officers to make that choice, contributes to this disproportion. The effects of this structural imbalance are palpable as ADGP-rank officers are now taking up positions traditionally held by their lower-ranking counterparts, such as police commissioner and head of police range.

Tenure-Based Promotion System

The promotion system within the IPS is based on tenure, with eligibility for DGP, ADGP, and IG ranks determined by years of service set at 30, 25, and 18 years respectively. This uniform system across states in India has led to a trend whereby any IPS officer with 30 years of service is promoted to DGP, and those with 25 years to ADGP. This approach, while ensuring a steady upward mobility for officers, also perpetuates the top-heavy structure that is now under scrutiny.